29 barcode tattoos (and what they mean)

A barcode is a control system controlled by an optical scanner capable of reading a series of vertical lines on a label. The system was first used in the 1950s and was invented with the aim of increasing production efficiency.

The meaning of a barcode tattoo

A few years ago, barcode tattooing became fashionable. Many have been seduced by this popular addiction. At first it was a symbol of identity, but for many it was also a kind of protest against consumerism, a sharp criticism of the consumer society in which we live, where we are all, commercial products and where everything has a price. Others simply believe that this is an act of rebellion and lawlessness against the society in which we now live.

In the 2000 hit TV series "Dark Angel," created by James Cameron, the protagonist got a barcode tattoo on the back of her head because she was a genetic "product" created to be a soldier. At the time, this contributed to the growth of this type of tattoo.

The symbol in question is very simple. It is a series of vertical parallel lines of varying sizes and distances. There are numbers and / or letters at the bottom. We usually use this space to place items that represent something important in the life of a tattooed person.

Technological evolution

Nowadays, although barcode tattoos continue to be in demand, QR code tattoos are the most popular. It is a new way of recording or identifying things with a specific application on mobile devices.

Popularity of barcode tattoos

Barcode tattoos are a unique and very popular type of tattoo that has captured the imagination of people in recent years. This style of tattoo has symbolic meaning and can have different interpretations depending on the context and personal preferences of the wearer. Here are some of the reasons why barcode tattoos have become so popular:

Uniqueness and style: Barcode tattoos are a stylish and modern design that can be unique to each individual. This type of tattoo can be done in different styles and variations, making it popular among tattoo lovers. Symbolism and meaning: Barcodes are commonly associated with consumer society and mass production, which may reflect a critique of consumer culture or be a symbol of individuality in mass society. This can be a way to express your uniqueness and independence. Personal stories and memorials: For some people, a barcode tattoo can be a way to commemorate important dates, names or events in their lives by associating them with consumer products. This can be a way to honor the memory of a person or event. Playfulness and humor: Some people choose a barcode tattoo as a way to highlight their originality and sense of humor. This style of tattoo can be abstract and mysterious, which attracts attention and creates interest. Technical version: Barcode tattoos require excellent craftsmanship and technical execution to create a realistic effect. This can be a challenge for tattoo artists and attractive to people who value craftsmanship and professionalism.

Barcode tattoos can have different meanings and interpretations for different people and continue to grow in popularity due to their uniqueness and symbolic significance.

Tattoo Ideas

These tattoos are simple: just draw clean lines, usually black, to form them. However, some people may add some detail, such as a small color or small figures (stars, hearts ...), even negative ones, in the code itself. It is not necessary to have a great technique to achieve this pattern - but it is important that the lines are not too close together, because over time, the tattoo can lose its original design.

When it comes to the most commonly used body parts, it should come as no surprise that the back of the neck is the most popular, but the wrists are also in high demand.