170 star tattoos (and their meanings): 19 types

Stars are among the oldest symbols of many cultures, religions and belief systems in our world, making this image one of the most powerful in the world. These meanings can also be personal: for example, you might want to get a star tattoo to symbolize a specific goal you are trying to achieve or something you have achieved.

star tattoo 296

Stars are often combined with other images and symbols to enhance the meaning of an individual tattoo and create a more complex and interesting design. Star tattoos can also be drawn in a style that represents a specific culture by relating the image to a specific time, place, or culture. Whichever star tattoo design you choose, you can be sure that it will be special and unique!

star tattoo 92

History of star tattoos

Star tattoos have an ancient and interesting history that stretches across many cultures and eras. In different cultures, the star has symbolized different concepts such as guidance, protection, spiritual enlightenment, wisdom and even good luck. Here are some interesting facts about the history of the star's tattoos:

  1. Ancient Egypt: The star was a symbol of divinity and spiritual enlightenment. The Egyptians used the star as a symbol of protection from evil and a reminder of the spiritual path.
  2. Ancient Greeks and Romans: The star was associated with gods and heroes. For example, the five-pointed star, or pentagram, was a symbol of the goddess Athena.
  3. China: In Chinese culture, the star was associated with fate and luck. Star tattoos have been popular among people who believe in astrology.
  4. Star tattoos in modern culture: With the advent of tattoos in Western culture, the star has become a popular motif. It is often associated with dreams, hopes and desires. Such tattoos can have different styles and meanings depending on the design and context.

Star tattoos can be done in a variety of styles, from simple and minimalistic to complex and colorful. They can have different meanings for different people, reflecting their beliefs, dreams and life path.

The meaning of the star tattoo

In general, most of the more popular star designs will have the following meanings:

  • Desire
  • Achievement
  • Success
  • Good luck
  • Uniqueness
  • Вызов
  • Balance
  • Individuality
  • Surviving breast cancer
  • Member of the Navy or Coast Guard
  • Video game enthusiast
  • Religious transformation / faith
401 star tattoo

Variations of star drawings

1. Small star tattoo

A small star tattoo can make a lot of sense - after all, the star is one of the most important symbols of cultures and religions in the world! Adding sparkling effects can show your flamboyant personality or show that you've done something important or meaningful in your life.

star tattoo 446

2. Tattoo of a shooting star or comet.

Falling stars or comets, to put it right, are often symbols of good luck. This is why a star tattoo design can be a sign of your luck.

3. Tattoo Philippine sun and stars (three stars and one sun).

This image, which appears on the flag of the Philippines, is a tattoo popular with people of Filipino descent or heritage ... In this image, the sun has eight rays, each representing a province in the Philippines, and each of the three stars representing one of the three major island groups in the Philippines.

4. Tattoo in the form of a Celtic star.

Like tribal star tattoos, Celtic star tattoos are a mixture of two classic tattoo elements - stars and Celtic style - in one large design. With a Celtic-inspired star tattoo, you can represent your heritage or highlight the meaning of interconnectedness and infinity with a special Celtic-inspired weave.

404 star tattoo

5. Red and black starfish tattoo.

One of the most common color star tattoos is the one with red and black star , which is very popular with the US Navy and Coast Guard. This special star design combines the five-pointed star shape of the US flag with the alternating black and red compass colors found on nautical charts. This star tattoo also symbolizes the return home of the missing sailor.

tattoo star 332

6. Tattoo pink star.

The pink star tattoo often symbolizes a person's struggle with breast cancer and is a great alternative to the traditional pink ribbon tattoo. Of course, when alternated with black, in the style of a starfish tattoo, the pink star almost becomes "punk rock" or "alternative" symbol of the battle with breast cancer, giving the star tattoo a unique twist. design.

7. Tattoo with a purple star.

A purple star tattoo is one way to represent your personality through the color and natural symbolism of the star. Purple is a combination of the fierce energy of red and the calm stability of blue; Thus, purple represents a balance of elements and emotions. This may not be the natural state of most people, but the star primarily personifies desires and aspirations. This is why the combined symbolism of the balance of purple and the natural desire of the star makes this design the perfect tattoo for those seeking peace of mind and balance.

8. Tattoo stars and zebra.

In animal symbolism, zebra embodies balance, individuality and freedom. Its scars allow it to hide in the tall grass of the African plains, hiding from predators and providing protection for the animal. Those hoping to combine the powerful symbolism of this animal with the equally powerful symbolism of the star can do this in several ways.

9. Butterfly and star tattoo

Butterflies are often seen as symbols of rebirth; therefore, the association of these metamorphosing insects with the stars can create a unique image that will symbolize both rebirth and the pursuit of certain goals represented by the stars.

star tattoo 452

10. Tattoos of stars and clouds.

Clouds symbolize different things. в different cultures and mythologies. For example, in Greek and Roman mythology, clouds were the home of the gods, and many people today believe that clouds symbolize failure or impending danger. However, depending on what you want the clouds to represent, your star and cloud tattoos will have one of many different meanings. For example, a drawing showing stars in a sky full of storm clouds will show that you have gone through difficult times to achieve your goals. Another design, which features bright yellow stars in a field of white clouds, would mean that those you have lost are in a better world.

11. Tattoo flower and star.

Flowers can symbolize growth and development; that's why incorporating this image into a star tattoo design is a great way to add a level of meaning. Stars are often used to represent goals and aspirations, so combining the two can reflect the personal growth you have achieved towards your goals. For example, lilies represent fertility in ancient Greek and Egyptian cultures ; This is why a drawing of a lily and a star can represent a woman and her child.

12. Skull and star tattoo

This tattoo can symbolize overcoming death or overcoming trauma, as the skull often symbolizes death and the star symbolizes the accomplishment of a difficult task. Another drawing may show the famous pirate flag, depicting a skull on a star in a nautical style: it can reveal the duality of forces that govern our lives: the desire for freedom or the fulfillment of what is expected of us.

13. Fairy and star tattoo

This star tattoo can be quite feminine and often shows the wearer's imagination or desire for a better reality. A potential fairy and star drawing could represent a fairy sitting on a crescent moon with twinkling stars in front of her: the fact that the fairy longs for something more could be seen on her lowered face, and the stars would symbolize his dream of the future. Another more fantastic tattoo design is a fairy flying among the stars to show that you believe in yourself and in your progress towards your goals.

14. Tattoo heart and star

A heart and star tattoo is a particularly funny, positive and delightful statement to the world: life is beautiful and you see the best in things and people!

15. Tattoo with a star and lisa.

Adding stars to a vine tattoo can add meaning and visual interest to it. There are several ways to add stars to a climbing plant design; for example, instead of leaves or flowers, you can place stars on the plant: this can indicate the goals you have achieved. This tattoo can be updated over the years to reflect all of your progress!

star tattoo 506

16. Tattoo star and dice.

Dice can symbolize bets, risk and luck. ... A dice tattoo next to a starfish may be a typical design in maritime culture: many sailors, pirates and naval officers played dice and other gambling games to while away the time on long voyages.

17. Cross and star tattoo

Getting a cross and star tattoo can be a great way to remember a loved one you lost and indicate your faith that one day you will be reunited (like the Christian image of the cross). One way to personalize this tattoo is to add each person's initials or date of birth inside or around the star, or place a message like "Rest in Peace" written under the cross.

star tattoo 179

18. Tattoo Star of David

Star of David - an important symbol of Judaism. In Nazi Germany, Jews were required to wear this symbol sewn to their clothes so that they could be identified at any time. This is the perfect tattoo for anyone looking to showcase their Jewish faith. It can be easily personalized to showcase your personal faith and the content of your beliefs. For example, a unique Star of David tattoo design can be a Hebrew letter or a short word inside a star. It could be a word or idea that is important to you, or the initials of someone you lost.

star tattoo 488

19. Tattoo Flaming Star

Fire can indicate aggression, anger, desire, transformation and change, as well as your desire to achieve your goals at any cost. The combination of stars and flames in a tattoo design can demonstrate that you have achieved your own success or that you have gone through the flame of life and are even stronger than before.

star tattoo 05 star tattoo 08 star tattoo 104 star tattoo 107 star tattoo 11
tattoo star 110 tattoo star 113 tattoo star 122 star tattoo 479 tattoo star 128
tattoo star 131 tattoo star 134 tattoo star 14 tattoo star 140 star tattoo 146 star tattoo 149 tattoo star 152 star tattoo 155 star tattoo 158
star tattoo 161 star tattoo 164 star tattoo 17 tattoo star 170 star tattoo 176 star tattoo 182 tattoo star 185
star tattoo 188 star tattoo 191 star tattoo 194 tattoo star 197 tattoo star 20 tattoo star 200 tattoo star 206 star tattoo 209 star tattoo 215 star tattoo 218 star tattoo 221 star tattoo 224 star tattoo 23 tattoo star 230 star tattoo 233 star tattoo 236 star tattoo 239 star tattoo 242 star tattoo 248 tattoo star 251 tattoo star 254 tattoo star 257 star tattoo 26 tattoo star 260 tattoo star 263 star tattoo 266 star tattoo 272 star tattoo 278 star tattoo 281 star tattoo 284 tattoo star 29 tattoo star 290 tattoo star 293 star tattoo 299 star tattoo 302 star tattoo 305 star tattoo 308 star tattoo 311 star tattoo 314 star tattoo 317 star tattoo 32 tattoo star 320 star tattoo 323 tattoo star 326 tattoo star 335 star tattoo 338 star tattoo 341 star tattoo 347 tattoo star 350 star tattoo 356 star tattoo 359 star tattoo 362 star tattoo 368 star tattoo 371 star tattoo 374 star tattoo 377 star tattoo 38 star tattoo 380 star tattoo 386 star tattoo 389 star tattoo 392 star tattoo 395 star tattoo 398 star tattoo 407 star tattoo 41 tattoo star 410 star tattoo 413 star tattoo 419 star tattoo 422 star tattoo 428 star tattoo 431 star tattoo 434 tattoo star 44 star tattoo 443 star tattoo 449 star tattoo 455 star tattoo 461 star tattoo 47 star tattoo 476 star tattoo 482 star tattoo 485 star tattoo 494 star tattoo 497 tattoo star 50 tattoo star 500 star tattoo 503 star tattoo 542 tattoo star 515 star tattoo 518 star tattoo 521 star tattoo 527 star tattoo 53 tattoo star 533 tattoo star 536 tattoo star 539 star tattoo 545 star tattoo 548 star tattoo 551 star tattoo 554 star tattoo 557 tattoo star 56 tattoo star 560 star tattoo 569 star tattoo 575 star tattoo 578 star tattoo 581 star tattoo 584 star tattoo 587 tattoo star 59 tattoo star 590 tattoo star 593 star tattoo 596 tattoo star 599 star tattoo 602 star tattoo 605 star tattoo 617 tattoo star 62 star tattoo 620 tattoo star 623 tattoo star 65 tattoo star 71 tattoo star 74 tattoo star 77 80 star tattoo tattoo star 83 star tattoo 86 tattoo star 89 tattoo star 95 tattoo star 98
