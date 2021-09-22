170 star tattoos (and their meanings): 19 types

Stars are among the oldest symbols of many cultures, religions and belief systems in our world, making this image one of the most powerful in the world. These meanings can also be personal: for example, you might want to get a star tattoo to symbolize a specific goal you are trying to achieve or something you have achieved.

Stars are often combined with other images and symbols to enhance the meaning of an individual tattoo and create a more complex and interesting design. Star tattoos can also be drawn in a style that represents a specific culture by relating the image to a specific time, place, or culture. Whichever star tattoo design you choose, you can be sure that it will be special and unique!

History of star tattoos

Star tattoos have an ancient and interesting history that stretches across many cultures and eras. In different cultures, the star has symbolized different concepts such as guidance, protection, spiritual enlightenment, wisdom and even good luck. Here are some interesting facts about the history of the star's tattoos:

Ancient Egypt: The star was a symbol of divinity and spiritual enlightenment. The Egyptians used the star as a symbol of protection from evil and a reminder of the spiritual path. Ancient Greeks and Romans: The star was associated with gods and heroes. For example, the five-pointed star, or pentagram, was a symbol of the goddess Athena. China: In Chinese culture, the star was associated with fate and luck. Star tattoos have been popular among people who believe in astrology. Star tattoos in modern culture: With the advent of tattoos in Western culture, the star has become a popular motif. It is often associated with dreams, hopes and desires. Such tattoos can have different styles and meanings depending on the design and context.

Star tattoos can be done in a variety of styles, from simple and minimalistic to complex and colorful. They can have different meanings for different people, reflecting their beliefs, dreams and life path.

The meaning of the star tattoo

In general, most of the more popular star designs will have the following meanings:

Desire

Achievement

Success

Good luck

Uniqueness

Вызов

Balance

Individuality

Surviving breast cancer

Member of the Navy or Coast Guard

Video game enthusiast

Religious transformation / faith

Variations of star drawings

1. Small star tattoo

A small star tattoo can make a lot of sense - after all, the star is one of the most important symbols of cultures and religions in the world! Adding sparkling effects can show your flamboyant personality or show that you've done something important or meaningful in your life.

2. Tattoo of a shooting star or comet.

Falling stars or comets, to put it right, are often symbols of good luck. This is why a star tattoo design can be a sign of your luck.

3. Tattoo Philippine sun and stars (three stars and one sun).

This image, which appears on the flag of the Philippines, is a tattoo popular with people of Filipino descent or heritage ... In this image, the sun has eight rays, each representing a province in the Philippines, and each of the three stars representing one of the three major island groups in the Philippines.

4. Tattoo in the form of a Celtic star.

Like tribal star tattoos, Celtic star tattoos are a mixture of two classic tattoo elements - stars and Celtic style - in one large design. With a Celtic-inspired star tattoo, you can represent your heritage or highlight the meaning of interconnectedness and infinity with a special Celtic-inspired weave.

5. Red and black starfish tattoo.

One of the most common color star tattoos is the one with red and black star , which is very popular with the US Navy and Coast Guard. This special star design combines the five-pointed star shape of the US flag with the alternating black and red compass colors found on nautical charts. This star tattoo also symbolizes the return home of the missing sailor.

6. Tattoo pink star.

The pink star tattoo often symbolizes a person's struggle with breast cancer and is a great alternative to the traditional pink ribbon tattoo. Of course, when alternated with black, in the style of a starfish tattoo, the pink star almost becomes "punk rock" or "alternative" symbol of the battle with breast cancer, giving the star tattoo a unique twist. design.

7. Tattoo with a purple star.

A purple star tattoo is one way to represent your personality through the color and natural symbolism of the star. Purple is a combination of the fierce energy of red and the calm stability of blue; Thus, purple represents a balance of elements and emotions. This may not be the natural state of most people, but the star primarily personifies desires and aspirations. This is why the combined symbolism of the balance of purple and the natural desire of the star makes this design the perfect tattoo for those seeking peace of mind and balance.

8. Tattoo stars and zebra.

In animal symbolism, zebra embodies balance, individuality and freedom. Its scars allow it to hide in the tall grass of the African plains, hiding from predators and providing protection for the animal. Those hoping to combine the powerful symbolism of this animal with the equally powerful symbolism of the star can do this in several ways.

9. Butterfly and star tattoo

Butterflies are often seen as symbols of rebirth; therefore, the association of these metamorphosing insects with the stars can create a unique image that will symbolize both rebirth and the pursuit of certain goals represented by the stars.

10. Tattoos of stars and clouds.

Clouds symbolize different things. в different cultures and mythologies. For example, in Greek and Roman mythology, clouds were the home of the gods, and many people today believe that clouds symbolize failure or impending danger. However, depending on what you want the clouds to represent, your star and cloud tattoos will have one of many different meanings. For example, a drawing showing stars in a sky full of storm clouds will show that you have gone through difficult times to achieve your goals. Another design, which features bright yellow stars in a field of white clouds, would mean that those you have lost are in a better world.

11. Tattoo flower and star.

Flowers can symbolize growth and development; that's why incorporating this image into a star tattoo design is a great way to add a level of meaning. Stars are often used to represent goals and aspirations, so combining the two can reflect the personal growth you have achieved towards your goals. For example, lilies represent fertility in ancient Greek and Egyptian cultures ; This is why a drawing of a lily and a star can represent a woman and her child.

12. Skull and star tattoo

This tattoo can symbolize overcoming death or overcoming trauma, as the skull often symbolizes death and the star symbolizes the accomplishment of a difficult task. Another drawing may show the famous pirate flag, depicting a skull on a star in a nautical style: it can reveal the duality of forces that govern our lives: the desire for freedom or the fulfillment of what is expected of us.

13. Fairy and star tattoo

This star tattoo can be quite feminine and often shows the wearer's imagination or desire for a better reality. A potential fairy and star drawing could represent a fairy sitting on a crescent moon with twinkling stars in front of her: the fact that the fairy longs for something more could be seen on her lowered face, and the stars would symbolize his dream of the future. Another more fantastic tattoo design is a fairy flying among the stars to show that you believe in yourself and in your progress towards your goals.

14. Tattoo heart and star

A heart and star tattoo is a particularly funny, positive and delightful statement to the world: life is beautiful and you see the best in things and people!

15. Tattoo with a star and lisa.

Adding stars to a vine tattoo can add meaning and visual interest to it. There are several ways to add stars to a climbing plant design; for example, instead of leaves or flowers, you can place stars on the plant: this can indicate the goals you have achieved. This tattoo can be updated over the years to reflect all of your progress!

16. Tattoo star and dice.

Dice can symbolize bets, risk and luck. ... A dice tattoo next to a starfish may be a typical design in maritime culture: many sailors, pirates and naval officers played dice and other gambling games to while away the time on long voyages.

17. Cross and star tattoo

Getting a cross and star tattoo can be a great way to remember a loved one you lost and indicate your faith that one day you will be reunited (like the Christian image of the cross). One way to personalize this tattoo is to add each person's initials or date of birth inside or around the star, or place a message like "Rest in Peace" written under the cross.

18. Tattoo Star of David

Star of David - an important symbol of Judaism. In Nazi Germany, Jews were required to wear this symbol sewn to their clothes so that they could be identified at any time. This is the perfect tattoo for anyone looking to showcase their Jewish faith. It can be easily personalized to showcase your personal faith and the content of your beliefs. For example, a unique Star of David tattoo design can be a Hebrew letter or a short word inside a star. It could be a word or idea that is important to you, or the initials of someone you lost.

19. Tattoo Flaming Star

Fire can indicate aggression, anger, desire, transformation and change, as well as your desire to achieve your goals at any cost. The combination of stars and flames in a tattoo design can demonstrate that you have achieved your own success or that you have gone through the flame of life and are even stronger than before.