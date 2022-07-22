Angel number 23

Angel number 23 is made up of the attributes and energy of numbers 2 and 3. Angel number two gives each other vibrations of balance and duality (duality), cooperation, cooperation and diplomacy, trust and hope, service and service to higher goals, one's destiny and spiritual mission. The number three, in turn, gives the energy of development and growth, joy and optimism, self-expression, support and help, creativity, fulfillment of desires and attraction of dreams. The number 3 also refers to the ascended masters. All this makes the combination of the numbers 2 and 3, creating the angel number 23, resonate with the energies of charisma, communication, duality and sociability. The number 23 can also be associated with the vibration of the angelic number 5 (2 + 3 = 5).

Angel number 23 carries a message to encourage you to start using your natural talents, skills and creativity to bring joy and happiness into the lives of others as well as your own. Always be honest in dealing with others, do not hide anything, do not beat around the bush. Your honesty and advice in conversation, especially on important topics, will always be appreciated and well received. With sincerity and good advice and other good deeds, try to help others in your daily life. What you give to the universe every day comes back to you, so keep a positive attitude and an optimistic outlook on things, and this will make your life always full of harmony and balance.

Angel number 23 is for you to know that the Angels and Ascended Masters are helping you by helping you maintain your faith and trust in the Energy of the Universe. Keep working to make your dreams come true every day and use the law of attraction to reach your highest goals and fulfill your desires and aspirations. If you ever feel in doubt, ask your Angels for support and guidance in the direction you should go. Rest assured that you can ask for help at any time. Angels are always there for you, even if you sometimes forget about it.

The number 23 is also a reminder that Angels, Archangels and Ascended Masters are always available, if all you need is support or help - just ask. Remember that you don't have to do everything yourself.

Namaste.