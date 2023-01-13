This Post-Summer Detox is the Reboot Your Skin Needs for Fall

Even though summer technically lasts until the end of September, let's face it, everyone is unofficially saying goodbye to the season after Labor Day. Top of the to-do list for fall prep? Give our skin some much-needed love after the season of summer indulgence. Consider: frequent failures in swimming pools with chlorine, three months of everything pink and maybe even too much sunbathing. Although we are in good faith applied sunscreen all summer, things like clogged pores, dry skin, sun damage and chapped lips are often a concern by the end of August. Luckily, all it takes to reset your complexion is a few changes to your current summer skincare routine. Need a little guidance? Read on for tips on how to clear your skin after summer.

Deep clean pores

After months of hot, humid weather, you've probably noticed sweat, dirt, and oil build up on the surface of your skin. Your sweat, mixed with makeup and pollution, can take a toll on your face and cause clogged pores. To improve the appearance of pores and prevent breakouts, cleanse your face with a purifying mask. One of our favorites is Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, which is formulated with Amazonian White Clay to help purify skin, draw out impurities, reduce sebum production, and visibly tighten pores.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

Seriously, we are serious. We're talking night creams, day creams, SPF creams, oils, body creams... the more the better. Chlorine, salt water, and UV rays can dry out your skin, so don't be afraid to apply moisturizer. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream has a rich yet non-greasy texture and is infused with beneficial ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help repair and maintain skin's natural barrier. It can also be used on the face and body.

Repairing any existing sun damage

Once your summer glow starts to fade, you may start to notice some signs of sun damage—think new freckles, dark spots, or uneven skin tone. Unfortunately, you can't reverse the damage caused by UV rays (which is why it's so important to apply sunscreen daily), but you can help minimize the visible signs of sun damage on the skin's surface with a vitamin C serum like La Roche. -Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Facial Serum. It evens out skin tone and texture, leaving it smooth and hydrated.

Use antioxidants and sunscreen

Sun damage can happen all year round, even in autumn and winter, so don't skip sunscreen. Check out La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen SPF 100 for maximum protection and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive. For added protection against environmental aggressors and minimizing the visible signs of aging, pair your sunscreen with an antioxidant-rich serum such as SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic.

Exfoliate your skin

Exfoliation is always important, but especially necessary when you're trying to reset your skin after a long, sweaty season. One of our favorites is the ZO Skin Health skin renewal pads. It is a chemical exfoliator that removes dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, reduces excess oil while calming and soothing the skin. For the body, try Kiehl's Gentle Exfoliating Body Scrub. This pleasant body scrub effectively removes dead skin cells from the surface of the skin without overdrying it. With exfoliating particles of apricot kernels and emollients, the skin becomes soft and smooth.

Pamper yourself

Combat dry lips by incorporating an exfoliating lip scrub into your routine to help get rid of dry, flaky skin on your lips and prepare them for further hydration. After exfoliating your lips, give them the moisture they need with a nourishing lip balm, stick, color (whatever you prefer) that includes ingredients such as vitamin E, oils, or aloe vera. For example, try Lancôme's Nourishing Absolue Precious Cells Lip Balm, formulated with vitamin E, acacia honey, beeswax and rosehip seed oil to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the lips, leaving them smooth, hydrated and plumped.