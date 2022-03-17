oral contraception is one of the most commonly used contraceptive methods by women. It can be used by both young people who are just having sex, and older women.

Birth control pills can be two-component or one-component. The gynecologist decides which pills a woman should take.

According to the Pearl Index, only 1 in 100 women who take the pill every day gets pregnant. Most often, fertilization occurs as a result of improper use of contraception.

We have collected the most common questions that arise on our website in connection with the use of oral contraceptives. They are answered by WP experts abcZdrowie.

On the next slide you will see a VIDEO

See also: They have been married for 10 years. They never had sex