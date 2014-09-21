Girl with an octopus tattoo

The long-awaited material about Dage Morgan - you will like it!

Details

Blogger Ivangai got his first tattoo!

Now Ivan's forearm is decorated with a tattoo with the word INTERNET.

Details

Control your phone through a tattoo? No problem!

Smart tattoo technology.

Details

Will robots leave tattoo artists out of work?

A video of the first industrial tattoo robot has appeared on the network!

Details

Tattoo ink can be dangerous!

Unexpected results of a study by a European agency

Details

8 stunning girls with tattoos

Model tattoos worth following

Details

lightsaber tattoo

British singer got a UV tattoo on his middle finger

Details

sole tattoos

Pros and cons of the new trend

Details

AWP tattoo

A professional Counter Strike player got a tattoo of a sniper rifle

Details

The most daring punchline of rapper Galat

Galat posted a photo with a new inscription on his chest

Details

Igor Gostyunin - bodybuilder with a bone arm

Famous bodybuilder got a tattoo on his hand

Details

Skydiving tattoo

Canadian tattoo artist made a tattoo at a speed of 220 km/h

Details

Roma Acorn's new video about tattoos

Honest answers to subscribers' burning questions about tattoos

Details

Pasha Bumchik's new tattoo on his finger

The new creation of the Ukrainian vlogger is the Like icon, depicted on the button of the same name

Details

Denis Borisov made a sleeve correction

Video of the revision process of the most famous tattoo of the video blogger

Details

Tattoo studio Maruha

Overview of one of the largest networks of tattoo parlors in St. Petersburg

Details

Tattoo in honor of children

The most popular names and dates of birth

Details

Tattoo in the form of an enchanted dress

A man from the USA got a tattoo in the form of an image of a famous dress

Details

Motherland Tattoo by Jeff Monson

Famous MMA fighter made a tattoo depicting a monument of Russian culture

Details

Prohibition of extremist tattoos

Responsibility of tattoo parlors for applying Nazi tattoos

Details