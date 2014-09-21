News of the world of tattoos


Girl with an octopus tattooThe long-awaited material about Dage Morgan - you will like it!
15.09.2016Details
Blogger Ivangai got his first tattoo!Now Ivan's forearm is decorated with a tattoo with the word INTERNET.
4.09.2016Details
Control your phone through a tattoo? No problem!Smart tattoo technology.
19.08.2016Details

Will robots leave tattoo artists out of work?A video of the first industrial tattoo robot has appeared on the network!
5.08.2016Details

Tattoo ink can be dangerous!Unexpected results of a study by a European agency
25.07.2016Details

8 stunning girls with tattoosModel tattoos worth following
20.07.2016Details

lightsaber tattooBritish singer got a UV tattoo on his middle finger
18.07.2016Details

sole tattoosPros and cons of the new trend
16.07.2016Details

AWP tattooA professional Counter Strike player got a tattoo of a sniper rifle
11.06.2016Details
The most daring punchline of rapper GalatGalat posted a photo with a new inscription on his chest
23.05.2016Details
Igor Gostyunin - bodybuilder with a bone armFamous bodybuilder got a tattoo on his hand
28.05.2016Details
Skydiving tattooCanadian tattoo artist made a tattoo at a speed of 220 km/h
16.05.2016Details
Roma Acorn's new video about tattoosHonest answers to subscribers' burning questions about tattoos
12.05.2016Details
Pasha Bumchik's new tattoo on his fingerThe new creation of the Ukrainian vlogger is the Like icon, depicted on the button of the same name
10.04.2016Details
Denis Borisov made a sleeve correctionVideo of the revision process of the most famous tattoo of the video blogger
04.04.2016Details
Tattoo studio MaruhaOverview of one of the largest networks of tattoo parlors in St. Petersburg
08.03.2016Details
Tattoo in honor of childrenThe most popular names and dates of birth
02.03.2016Details
Tattoo in the form of an enchanted dressA man from the USA got a tattoo in the form of an image of a famous dress
24.02.2016Details
Motherland Tattoo by Jeff MonsonFamous MMA fighter made a tattoo depicting a monument of Russian culture
22.12.2015Details
Prohibition of extremist tattoosResponsibility of tattoo parlors for applying Nazi tattoos
08.06.2016Details